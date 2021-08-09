Rockies blow late lead, lose in extra innings to Dodgers

Colorado entered the ninth inning with a 5-4 lead, but couldn't hold onto it before losing in 10 innings.

DENVER — The Los Angeles Dodgers still have the Colorado Rockies' number.

Even in a game it looked like the Rockies would win on Thursday afternoon at Coors Field, the Dodgers found a way to steal it back, scoring in the eighth, ninth and tenth innings to claim a 7-5 victory.

Colorado entered the eighth up 5-3 and ninth up 5-4, but the Dodgers grinded out a run in each inning to force extras. Max Muncy homered on the first pitch he saw in the 10th to give L.A. a 7-5 lead and eventually the win.

Rockies pitcher Carlos Estevez blew the save while Lucas Gilbreath was handed the loss.

Raimel Tapia homered of All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer to give the Rockies a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning, but Colorado couldn't hold it.

>>Video above: Locked on Rockies: Larry the legend heads to Cooperstown

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.