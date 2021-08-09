Rockies blow late lead, lose in extra innings to Dodgers

DENVER — The Los Angeles Dodgers still have the Colorado Rockies' number.
Even in a game it looked like the Rockies would win on Thursday afternoon at Coors Field, the Dodgers found a way to steal it back, scoring in the eighth, ninth and tenth innings to claim a 7-5 victory.
Colorado entered the eighth up 5-3 and ninth up 5-4, but the Dodgers grinded out a run in each inning to force extras. Max Muncy homered on the first pitch he saw in the 10th to give L.A. a 7-5 lead and eventually the win.
Rockies pitcher Carlos Estevez blew the save while Lucas Gilbreath was handed the loss.
Raimel Tapia homered of All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer to give the Rockies a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning, but Colorado couldn't hold it.
>>Video above: Locked on Rockies: Larry the legend heads to Cooperstown
