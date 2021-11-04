Giants pitchers scatter 8 hits, beat Rockies for sweep

The Rockies are now 3-7 on the season and scored just four runs in three games in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO — Anthony DeSclafani and three relievers combined to scatter eight hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday.

DeSclafani struck out eight and gave up six hits in six innings.

The right-hander pitched with runners on base nearly every inning but repeatedly worked his way out of trouble and lowered his ERA to 0.82.

Brandon Belt homered for the first time this season and Alex Dickerson also connected for the Giants. Evan Longoria had two hits and two RBIs.

The Rockies are now 3-7 on the season and scored just four runs in three games in San Francisco.

