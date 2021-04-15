Turner powers Dodgers past Rockies 4-2 for 5th straight win

The Rockies snapped their 26-inning scoreless streak since last Saturday with Trevor Story’s RBI single in the fifth.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat Colorado 4-2 for their fifth consecutive win and the Rockies' fifth straight loss on Wednesday night.

Justin Turner homered and drove in two runs, and rookie Zach McKinstry added a late homer.

Luke Raley got his first career hit in the eighth inning for the major league-leading Dodgers, who have won 10 of 11 while remaining unbeaten in their past 11 games at Dodger Stadium since last Sept. 23.

The Rockies snapped their 26-inning scoreless streak since last Saturday with Trevor Story’s RBI single in the fifth.

Kenley Jansen got three strikeouts and picked up his third save.

>>Video above: Rockies past and present excited for MLB All-Star Game in Denver

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA 9NEWS.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.