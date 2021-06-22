Shed Long Jr the star again as Mariners top Rockies 2-1

It was the second straight appearance where Colorado's Tyler Kinley gave up a homer after he blew a save opportunity last Saturday against Milwaukee.

SEATTLE — Shed Long Jr. hit a solo homer with one out in the eighth inning, lifting Seattle to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies for the Mariners fifth straight victory on Tuesday night.

Two days after Long hit a game-ending grand slam in the 10th inning to complete a four-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty came through again with another late long ball for the Mariners.

Long drove a 1-1 pitch from Colorado’s Tyler Kinley to straightaway center field.

It was the second straight appearance where Kinley gave up a homer after he blew a save opportunity last Saturday against Milwaukee.

The Mariners have won eight of nine.

