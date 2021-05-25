Mets get successful return from deGrom, beat Rockies and Freeland 3-1

Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland made his 2021 debut and gave up just one run in four innings while striking out five batters.

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning to send the depleted New York Mets past the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Back from a bout with tightness on his right side, deGrom gave up only Ryan McMahon’s solo homer in five innings of three-hit ball.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner fired his usual assortment of 100 mph fastballs and nasty sliders during his first major league outing since May 9.

He walked none and was removed after 63 pitches.

For the Rockies, Kyle Freeland made his 2021 debut and gave up just one run in four innings while striking out five batters. Unfortunately, the bats were mostly dormant for Colorado on the road once again.

>>Video above: Coors Field to welcome more fans

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.