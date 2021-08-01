Cronenworth and Kim lead Padres past Rockies, 8-1

Colorado starter Austin Gomber lasted only one inning. He threw 40 pitches and gave up four runs, four hits and two walks.

SAN DIEGO — Ha-Seong Kim homered and drove in three runs, and Jake Cronenworth contributed three hits to lead the San Diego Padres to an 8-1 victory on Sunday afternoon and a split of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

The Padres were playing their second game since Fernando Tatis Jr. went on the injured list with a shoulder problem.

They had plenty of punch without him in the series finale against the Rockies.

Colorado starter Austin Gomber lasted only one inning. He threw 40 pitches and gave up four runs, four hits and two walks.

>>Video above: Catching up with former Rockies outfielder Dante Bichette

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.