Cronenworth and Kim lead Padres past Rockies, 8-1

SAN DIEGO — Ha-Seong Kim homered and drove in three runs, and Jake Cronenworth contributed three hits to lead the San Diego Padres to an 8-1 victory on Sunday afternoon and a split of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.
The Padres were playing their second game since Fernando Tatis Jr. went on the injured list with a shoulder problem.
They had plenty of punch without him in the series finale against the Rockies.
Colorado starter Austin Gomber lasted only one inning. He threw 40 pitches and gave up four runs, four hits and two walks.
>>Video above: Catching up with former Rockies outfielder Dante Bichette
RELATED: Like father, like son: Bo Bichette to play in All Star Game at Coors Field just like Dante did 23 years ago
