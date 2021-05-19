Padres score on wild pitch to beat Rockies 2-1 in 10 innings

The Rockies fell to 2-16 on the road with the loss.

SAN DIEGO — Jorge Mateo scored from third base on Daniel Bard's wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

The Padres have a five-game winning streak and have won eight of their last nine. San Diego’s 26 victories tie San Francisco for the most in the majors.

Pierce Johnson struck out three in the top of the 10th for the win.

Padres starter Blake Snell turned in his strongest performance of the season, striking out 11 and giving up one run in six innings.

Video at top of story: Rockies manager Bud Black on GM Jeff Bridich's resignation

