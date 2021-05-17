Darvish fans 10 and doubles, Machado HR, Padres beat Rockies

SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish struck out 10 in seven brilliant innings and also doubled and scored, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0 for their fourth straight win on Monday night.
The Padres are 6-1 since last Tuesday, when star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus before a game at Colorado and right fielder Wil Myers and first baseman Eric Hosmer were pulled from the game.
A positive test was returned for Myers while Hosmer was put in the contact tracing protocol.
The Rockies are now just 2-15 on the road away from Coors Field this year.
>> Video at top of story: Rockies manager Bud Black on GM Jeff Bridich's resignation
