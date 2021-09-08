Rangers beat Rockies 4-3 despite Trevor Story's two home runs

Texas pitcher A.J. Alexy won his major league debut pitching one-hit ball through five shutout innings.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A.J. Alexy won his major league debut pitching one-hit ball through five shutout innings while DJ Peters, Leody Taveras and Nick Solak homered in consecutive innings as the Texas Rangers hung on to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Monday night.

Alexy allowed only a second-inning double to C.J. Cron.

The 23-year-old who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the day struck out four and walked three throwing 81 pitches.

Local product Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and a two-run homer in the eighth for Colorado, but it wasn't enough for the Rockies.

The two teams will play again on Tuesday night before wrapping up the series on Wednesday.

>>Video at top of story: Colorado Rockies now say fan was calling for Dinger, not using racial slur

