Nunez passed ball, Sheffield wild pitch gift Reds 7-6 win over Rockies

The Rockies are now 15-26 on the season and fell to 13-12 at Coors Field.

DENVER — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting the Cincinnati Reds a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.

Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play. Then the Rockies wasted a chance to retie the game by committing a baserunning blunder in the bottom half.

Cincinnati trailed 6-1 after seven innings but closed with a four-run eighth after loading the bases against Yency Almonte.

>> Video at top of story: Rockies manager Bud Black on GM Jeff Bridich's resignation

