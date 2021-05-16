Nunez passed ball, Sheffield wild pitch gift Reds 7-6 win over Rockies

DENVER — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting the Cincinnati Reds a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.
Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play. Then the Rockies wasted a chance to retie the game by committing a baserunning blunder in the bottom half.
Cincinnati trailed 6-1 after seven innings but closed with a four-run eighth after loading the bases against Yency Almonte.
The Rockies are now 15-26 on the season and fell to 13-12 at Coors Field.
>> Video at top of story: Rockies manager Bud Black on GM Jeff Bridich's resignation
