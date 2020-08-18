x
Rockies manage just one run in 11 innings, lose again to Astros

Colorado has lost seven of its last nine games after an 11-3 start to the 2020 season.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) jumps to avoid the slide into second base by Colorado Rockies Charlie Blackmon, left, after turning a double play to end the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON — Myles Straw’s RBI single with one out in the 11th inning lifted the Houston Astros over the Colorado Rockies 2-1 and extended their winning streak to a season-high six games. 

The back-and-forth finish came after the teams were scoreless going into extra innings, highlighted by splendid performances from starters Zack Greinke and Antonio Senzatela. 

They each scattered three singles in eight innings. 

The Astros wrapped up a 7-1 homestand after losing five in a row. 

The Rockies have dropped seven of their last nine and are now 13-10 on the season after an 11-3 start to the 2020 season. 

