Rockies manage just one run in 11 innings, lose again to Astros

Colorado has lost seven of its last nine games after an 11-3 start to the 2020 season.

HOUSTON — Myles Straw’s RBI single with one out in the 11th inning lifted the Houston Astros over the Colorado Rockies 2-1 and extended their winning streak to a season-high six games.

The back-and-forth finish came after the teams were scoreless going into extra innings, highlighted by splendid performances from starters Zack Greinke and Antonio Senzatela.

They each scattered three singles in eight innings.

The Astros wrapped up a 7-1 homestand after losing five in a row.