Colorado Rockies

Rockies manage just two hits in frustrating 2-1 loss to Astros

Colorado wasted a good starting pitching performance from Kyle Freeland and fell to 13-9 on the season.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) celebrates with Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Altuve, bottom, after scoring the second of two runs on a double by Carlos Correa during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON — Carlos Correa drove in two runs with a double to back up a strong start by rookie Brandon Bielak, and the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. 

Bielak allowed one hit and one run in six innings for the win in his third MLB start. 

The 24-year-old, who made two relief appearances before moving into the rotation, walked four and struck out four.  

The Rockies wasted a good starting pitching performance from Kyle Freeland and fell to 13-9 on the season, managing just two hits the entire game. 

A Trevor Story home run in the third inning accounted for their only run of the night. 

