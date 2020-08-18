Rockies manage just two hits in frustrating 2-1 loss to Astros

Colorado wasted a good starting pitching performance from Kyle Freeland and fell to 13-9 on the season.

HOUSTON — Carlos Correa drove in two runs with a double to back up a strong start by rookie Brandon Bielak, and the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Bielak allowed one hit and one run in six innings for the win in his third MLB start.

The 24-year-old, who made two relief appearances before moving into the rotation, walked four and struck out four.

The Rockies wasted a good starting pitching performance from Kyle Freeland and fell to 13-9 on the season, managing just two hits the entire game.