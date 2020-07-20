Rockies manager Bud Black names German Marquez Opening Day starter

Marquez will be followed by Jon Gray and Kyle Freeland in the team's pitching rotation to open the season against the Texas Rangers.

DENVER — German Marquez is arguably the Colorado Rockies best pitcher.

On Monday, manager Bud Black confirmed the club feels the same way, announcing Marquez as the team's Opening Day starter on Friday night against the Texas Rangers.

"It feels good. I called my family and let them know that I'm going to be the (Opening Day) starter, so they are happy. I've been working for that. It's going to be one of many (and) I'm so happy," Marquez said in a conference call with reporters on Monday.

The right-handed pitcher has won double digit games each of the last three seasons for Colorado, including a 12-5 mark in 2019 before missing the last month of the season with arm inflamation. Marquez has posted ERAs of 4.39, 3.77 and 4.76 in the last three seasons, respectively.

"It's a goal that I set when I got to the big leagues. I have to (pitch) Opening Day, I have to go to the All-Star game (and) win a Cy Young. That's one of my goals. It's pretty amazing how I feel," Marquez said.

Black also announced Marquez will be followed in the rotation by Jon Gray on Saturday and Kyle Freeland on Sunday. Both Gray and Freeland have been Opening Day starters for the Rockies in the past. The rest of the rotation was not disclosed by Black.

Colorado's pandemic-shortened 60-game season will see them play 40 games against the NL West and the other 20 against the AL West, including this weekend against the Rangers.