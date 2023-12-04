Man accused of tackling Rockies mascot cited

The incident happened at a game at Coors Field against the St. Louis Cardinals.

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) have cited a Parker man accused of tackling the Colorado Rockies' mascot during a game at Coors Field.

DPD said Friday that tips from the community led them to a 45-year-old man who turned himself in to police around 2:50 p.m. after officers contacted him by phone.

He was cited for assault and disturbing the peace. He was not taken into custody. 9NEWS is not naming the man due to the low-level nature of the offense.

The mascot, Dinger, was tackled while dancing on top of the team's dugout during their game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday.

The beloved mascot quickly got to his feet after the attack.

Police released a photo of the person accused of assaulting Dinger via Crime Stoppers on Thursday.

Dinger, a purple triceratops, has been the Rockies' official mascot since his debut on April 16, 1994. The team went with a dinosaur as its mascot because fossil fragments were found during the construction of Coors Field.

While the bones were never identified as a specific species, triceratops fossils have been found in the area.

Check out the history of Dinger in the video below.

