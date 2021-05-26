Rockies vs. Mets postponed Wednesday due to inclement weather

The game will be made up on Thursday as part of a doubleheader.

NEW YORK — The Rockies and Mets game scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to inclement weather in New York. It will be made up on Thursday as part of a doubleheader.

It was sunny in the afternoon and early evening in New York and both teams took batting practice before the decision was made about 45 minutes ahead of first pitch. The Yankees and Blue Jays game in the Bronx was also postponed on Wednesday night.

The weather forecast in New York called for heavy rain throughout the evening starting around 8:00 p.m. EST.

Thursday's first game will start as scheduled at 12:10 p.m. EST and the second game will begin about 30 minutes after the first one ends. Each of those contests will only be seven innings, a rule MLB enacted for doubleheaders beginning last season.

The Rockies are currently 19-30 and in fourth place in the NL West. Tomorrow's starting pitchers project to be German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela.

