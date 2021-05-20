Colorado Rockies no longer requiring masks at Coors Field

DENVER — Masks will no longer be required at Coors Field beginning on Friday night, the Colorado Rockies announced on Thursday afternoon.
The team added that masks "are still encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated."
The Rockies have slowly but surely increased capacity limits so far this season as they get ready to host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13.
Currently, capacity is at 42.6% or 21,363 people, but that will increase to 70% and 35,000 fans starting June 1. Mayor Michael Hancock has repeatedly said he's expecting a full-capacity crowd for baseball's premier regular season event when the All-Star Game comes to town.
Hancock expects full crowd for MLB All-Star game, details plans to revitalize downtown Denver businesses
Right now, the Rockies are the worst team in the National League with a record of 15-29. The team has played well at home, going 13-12, but is just 2-17 on the road.
The first game without masks being required is slated for Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. MST. The team will also host Arizona on Saturday and Sunday.
