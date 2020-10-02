SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies have announced the club's non-roster invitations to 2020 Major League Spring Training.

The Rockies begin spring ball on Friday, Feb. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Spring training concludes on Tuesday, March 24 with a game against Seattle.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first workout on Wednesday, Feb. 12, with the first full-squad workout scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17.

Colorado Rockies 2020 Non-Roster Invitations:

LH Pitchers

Tim Collins

Ryan Rolison

RH Pitchers

Tommy Doyle

Joe Harvey

Julian Fernández

Alexander Guillen

Ubaldo Jiménez

Tim Melville

Wes Parsons

Catchers

Drew Butera

Elias Díaz

Chris Rabago

Brian Serven

Infielders

Bret Boswell

Brian Mundell

Chris Owings

Eric Stamets

Alan Trejo

Ryan Vilade

Colton Welker

Outfielders

Mike Gerber

The Rockies have 16 home games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and 17 road games — two of which will also be played at Salt River Fields when the Diamondbacks host.

Regular season play begins Thursday, March 26 at San Diego. The Rockies' Coors Field opener is scheduled for Friday, April 3 against the San Francisco Giants.

Fans at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick watch as players warm up before a spring training baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Oakland Athletics in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday, March 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

AP

