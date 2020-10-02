SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies have announced the club's non-roster invitations to 2020 Major League Spring Training.
The Rockies begin spring ball on Friday, Feb. 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Spring training concludes on Tuesday, March 24 with a game against Seattle.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first workout on Wednesday, Feb. 12, with the first full-squad workout scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17.
Colorado Rockies 2020 Non-Roster Invitations:
LH Pitchers
- Tim Collins
- Ryan Rolison
RH Pitchers
- Tommy Doyle
- Joe Harvey
- Julian Fernández
- Alexander Guillen
- Ubaldo Jiménez
- Tim Melville
- Wes Parsons
Catchers
- Drew Butera
- Elias Díaz
- Chris Rabago
- Brian Serven
Infielders
- Bret Boswell
- Brian Mundell
- Chris Owings
- Eric Stamets
- Alan Trejo
- Ryan Vilade
- Colton Welker
Outfielders
- Mike Gerber
The Rockies have 16 home games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and 17 road games — two of which will also be played at Salt River Fields when the Diamondbacks host.
Regular season play begins Thursday, March 26 at San Diego. The Rockies' Coors Field opener is scheduled for Friday, April 3 against the San Francisco Giants.
Spring Training tickets are available for purchase here.
