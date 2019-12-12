Right-hander Scott Oberg and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $13 million, three-year contract with a club option for 2023 that could make the deal worth $21 million over four seasons.

Oberg gets $2 million next season, $4 million in 2021 and $7 million in 2022, and the Rockies' option is for $8 million.

He would have been eligible for salary arbitration this winter and next, and for free agency after the 2021 season.

Oberg's deal can escalate by $1 million each in 2021, 2022 and 2023 based on games finished in the previous year.

RELATED: Rockies' Nolan Arenado wins his seventh straight Gold Glove

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports