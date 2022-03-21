Rockies finalize one-year deals with 21 players

The Rockies play their home opener at Coors Field on Friday, April 8.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have announced 21 one-year player contracts that have been finalized for the 2022 season.

The Rockies said the financial terms of the contracts were not disclosed, per club policy.

RH Pitchers

Davis, Noah

Feltner, Ryan

Fernández, Julian

Goudeau, Ashton

Lawrence, Justin

Sheffield, Jordan

LH Pitchers

Bowden, Ben

Gilbreath, Lucas

Gomber, Austin

Olivarez, Helcris

Rolison, Ryan

Catchers

Nuñez, Dom

Infielders

Montero, Elehuris

Rodgers, Brendan

Tovar, Ezequiel

Trejo, Alan

Welker, Colton

Outfielders

Daza, Yonathan

Hilliard, Sam

Joe, Connor

Vilade, Ryan

On Friday, the Rockies officially announced they agreed to terms on a seven-year contract with third baseman Kris Bryant. The contract would lock up Bryant through the 2028 season, according to the Rockies.

