Rockies finalize one-year deals with 21 players

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have announced 21 one-year player contracts that have been finalized for the 2022 season.
The Rockies said the financial terms of the contracts were not disclosed, per club policy.
RH Pitchers
- Davis, Noah
- Feltner, Ryan
- Fernández, Julian
- Goudeau, Ashton
- Lawrence, Justin
- Sheffield, Jordan
LH Pitchers
- Bowden, Ben
- Gilbreath, Lucas
- Gomber, Austin
- Olivarez, Helcris
- Rolison, Ryan
Catchers
- Nuñez, Dom
Infielders
- Montero, Elehuris
- Rodgers, Brendan
- Tovar, Ezequiel
- Trejo, Alan
- Welker, Colton
Outfielders
- Daza, Yonathan
- Hilliard, Sam
- Joe, Connor
- Vilade, Ryan
On Friday, the Rockies officially announced they agreed to terms on a seven-year contract with third baseman Kris Bryant. The contract would lock up Bryant through the 2028 season, according to the Rockies.
The Rockies play their home opener at Coors Field on Friday, April 8.
