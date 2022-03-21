x
Colorado Rockies

Rockies finalize one-year deals with 21 players

The Rockies play their home opener at Coors Field on Friday, April 8.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have announced 21 one-year player contracts that have been finalized for the 2022 season.

The Rockies said the financial terms of the contracts were not disclosed, per club policy.

RH Pitchers 

  • Davis, Noah
  • Feltner, Ryan
  • Fernández, Julian
  • Goudeau, Ashton
  • Lawrence, Justin
  • Sheffield, Jordan

LH Pitchers

  • Bowden, Ben
  • Gilbreath, Lucas
  • Gomber, Austin
  • Olivarez, Helcris
  • Rolison, Ryan

Catchers

  • Nuñez, Dom

Infielders

  • Montero, Elehuris
  • Rodgers, Brendan
  • Tovar, Ezequiel
  • Trejo, Alan
  • Welker, Colton

Outfielders

  • Daza, Yonathan
  • Hilliard, Sam
  • Joe, Connor
  • Vilade, Ryan

On Friday, the Rockies officially announced they agreed to terms on a seven-year contract with third baseman Kris Bryant. The contract would lock up Bryant through the 2028 season, according to the Rockies.

