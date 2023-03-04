Where to celebrate the Rockies Home Opener in Denver

Several Denver businesses are celebrating the start of the baseball season with deals and special menus.

DENVER — Rockies baseball is back on Blake Street with the team's home opener on Thursday.

The annual Colorado holiday won't just be a party inside the ballpark as many Denver restaurants are celebrating with their own deals, special menus and weekend celebrations.

Here's where you can soak in the sights, smells and tastes of the Rockies' first home game.

Citizen Rail

Citizen Rail will be grilling on its patio at 16th and Wewatta patio for its 3rd annual Kimchi Hot Dog cookout. For $5, game-goers can get a hot dog and a bag of chips. Beer, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverage options will be available to go.

Citizen Rail's bar team has created a specialty cocktail called the Fly Ball featuring Atost Lavender-Lemon, Wheatley vodka and crème de violette.

Dairy Block

Dairy Block is celebrating the home opener with baseball-themed activations from Thursday through Sunday.

Festivities include concerts by local musicians in the Alley, food and drink specials from Diary Block partners, Colorado Rockies art installations in the Alley and pop-up bars and vendors.

Denver Union Station

Denver Union Station is holding a home opener celebration on Thursday.

The festivities begin on the Terminal Bar patio starting at 10 a.m. Enjoy a Rockies brat while listening to groovy, happy beats from DJ Tropical Waffle. Drink specials include Jack & Coke and drafts from Ratio Beerworks, a Frozen Paloma, Frozen Blackberry Daiquiri or Frosé.

Free and open to all, guests can get their photo taken with stilt walkers and at a baseball themed photobooth.

Great Divide Brewing

Great Divide Brewing Co. will open early Thursday and will be tapping the latest Beach Milk Project release: Six Block Walk, a Mexican Lager brewed with lime salt and lime puree.

A food truck will be serving up classic ballpark fare and offering a gourmet hot dog, lager and chips deal for $10.

In-N-Out food truck

The legendary In-N-Out truck will be parked out front of Mile High Spirits serving up their burgers this weekend.

Hungry attendees can get one In-N-Out meal (including secret menu items) and one Mile High Spirits drink starting at $20.

Thursday, April 6: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday April 8: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Kachina Cantina

Located a block from Coors Field, Kachina Catina opens at 10 a.m. Thursday. Specials include to-go burritos, Odell Lagerado, Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey Lemonade and more.

Kachina invites guests to indulge in home-team spirit with the Margarita on the Rockies – a purple margarita featuring butterfly tea-infused tequila, agave syrup, and fresh lime juice for $11. Reservations can be made here.

The OG

Located within McGregor Square across 20th Street from Coors Field, The OG offers a new game day menu available on the days of Rockies home games. The special menu consists of shareable plates, sandwiches, salads and libations.

Ophelia's

Ophelia's is holding an Opening Day party from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. This party features an all-day brunch and dinner menu with Patron purple margs, drink specials, music, prize giveaways, and the Rockies' game on 20-foot screens.

Poka Lola

Poka Lola Social Club will open at 1:30 p.m. with drink specials including the purple Bougie Baller Lavender Ranch Water, purple Butterfly shots, Montucky and Tullamore Dew and more. There will also be live music and a 360° photobooth.

Rhein Haus

Rhein Haus is offering diners a $12 beer and brat combo. Chow down on The Classic, a house-made bratwurst or veggie sausage with sauerkraut, diced raw onion and spicy marinated peppers alongside a Rhein Haus lager. Plus, $2 purple Rhein Haus lagers will be on tap.

Slater’s 50/50

Slater’s 50/50 has several new items including the Violet Femme cocktail, made with Woody Creek purple gin, fresh lemon juice, lavender simple syrup and topped with butterfly pea tea, and the Rockies Home Run shot, made with vodka, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, grape flavoring and topped with Sprite with a Pop Rocks candy rim.

Tom's Watch Bar

The official bar of Colorado Rockies, Tom's Watch Bar, is located across the street from Coors Field in McGregor Square.

