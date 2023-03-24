Colorado Rockies announce starting pitcher for Opening Day

This will be the first season since 1968 that every MLB team has opened the season on the same day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — The pitching matchups for all 15 Opening Day baseball games were announced Friday by Major League Baseball (MLB).

The Colorado Rockies will start pitcher Germán Márquez against the San Diego Padres' pitcher Blake Snell.

The Rockies and Padres will play one of 15 MLB Opening Day games on Thursday, March 30. The first pitch is at 2:10 p.m. MT at San Diego's Petco Park.

This will mark the first season since 1968 that every MLB team has opened the season on the same day.

Snell is one of eight Cy Young Award winners on the mound including Sandy Alcantara, Shane Bieber, Corbin Burnes, Jacob deGrom, Zack Greinke, Corey Kluber, and Max Scherzer.

MLB announced five pitchers will take the mound on Opening Day in a debut performance with their new clubs: deGrom, Kyle Gibson, Kluber, Pablo López and Kyle Muller.

The Rockies' home opener is Thursday, April 6, at 2:10 p.m. at Coors Field in Denver.

German Marquez 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.