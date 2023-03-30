Rockies' Opening Day game delayed Thursday

The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies in the season opener.

SAN DIEGO — The Opening Day game Thursday between the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres has been delayed because of forecasted rain.

The start time of Thursday's game has been moved from 2:10 p.m. MT until 7:40 p.m. MT at San Diego's Petco Park.

Major League Baseball (MLB) said the National Weather Service (NWS) has forecasted rain in San Diego throughout Thursday afternoon.

The Rockies and Padres are playing one of 15 MLB Opening Day games on Thursday. This will mark the first season since 1968 that every MLB team has opened the season on the same day.

The Rockies' home opener is Thursday, April 6, at 2:10 p.m. at Coors Field in Denver.

Rockies at Padres

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rockies: German Marquez (0-0)

Padres: Blake Snell (0-0)

Padres -203, Rockies +171;

Over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

San Diego had an 89-73 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Padres pitching staff had a collective 3.82 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

Colorado went 68-94 overall and 27-54 on the road last season. The Rockies averaged 8.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .254 and slugging .397.

INJURIES

Padres: Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

