Rockies outfielder Blackmon easing back into baseball after return from COVID-19

DENVER — Charlie Blackmon is back at Coors Field.

“It’s nice to get back, I was getting kind of bored there sitting in the basement in quarantine by myself. So, I’m really happy to join the squad," said the Rockies' outfielder.

At 34-years-old, the former All-Star is trying to get back into the swing of things, just three weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It’s a very real, very dangerous virus for some people and I’m lucky that it didn’t affect me that bad," said Blackmon with a sigh of relief.

The Rockies' outfielder experienced mild symptoms. And, he says, he feels great, but the bout with the coronavirus did affect his training.

“Not being able to exercise while you’re positive (for COVID-19) is the worst part about now coming back and trying to get ready to play baseball," said Blackmon.

After missing the first nine days of Summer Camp, Blackmon was left with a week and a half to get ready for Opening Day. The reality is, that may not be realistic.

“That’s a pretty short period of time to get ready for Major League Baseball. I’ll do my best, that’s kind of the goal," said Blackmon.

“It’s going to be close, but I’m optimistic knowing Charlie," said Rockies Manager Bud Black. "And his commitment to his profession. He’s been doing what he feels he needs to do to be ready for today. And hopefully ready for July 24th."

“Is it the worst thing if I’m not ready for the opening game? No, as long as it means I’m preparing to play and not suffering setbacks," Said Blackmon.

Charlie’s open to a role as a designated hitter. He downplayed another more important role as one of the first major sports figures to return to action after contracting the coronavirus.