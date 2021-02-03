Child's play: Charlie Blackmon dialed in as hitter, new dad

The Colorado outfielder became a new father this year when his daughter was born in January.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Success on the field doesn’t motivate Charlie Blackmon nearly as much as failure.

Nothing makes the Colorado Rockies outfielder feel more determined than striking out in a big spot or making a costly error. It drives him to succeed even more.

The player known for his bushy beard and mullet haircut was off to a scorching start in 2020, hitting .500 through the first 17 games.

Blackmon faded down the stretch and finished the season hitting .303.

His late struggles sent him back into his hitting lab to analyze what went wrong. These days, he's dialed in at the plate.

