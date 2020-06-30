Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond announces he will skip 2020 MLB season

Desmond wrote on Instagram that with "four young children who have lots of questions about what's going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now."

DENVER — Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond announced late Monday night in a lengthy Instagram post he won't be participating in MLB's abbreviated 2020 season.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking. But that doesn't mean I'm leaving baseball behind for the year. I'll be right here, at my old little league, and I'm working with everyone involved to make sure we get Sarasota youth baseball back on track. It's what I can do, in the scheme of so much. So, I am," Desmond wrote.

Desmond went on to say that with a pregnant wife and "four young children who have lots of questions about what's going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now."

The Instagram post, which is below, was nine photos long and touched on the lack of diversity in baseball among many other topics.