Rockies OF Ian Desmond opts out for 2nd straight season

The 35-year-old Desmond is in the final year of a five-year, $70 million deal he signed in December 2016.

DENVER — Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond announced he is opting out for a second straight season.

Desmond posted on his Instagram account that his desire to be with his family is greater than his desire to go back and play baseball under these circumstances.

He says that for now, he's going to train and watch how things unfold, leaving the door open for a possible return.

>> Video above: Ian Desmond kicks his tobacco habit

The 35-year-old Desmond is in the final year of a five-year, $70 million deal he signed in December 2016.

He is scheduled to make $8 million this season.