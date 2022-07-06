Lou Gehrig Day special to Rockies' Sam Hilliard and family

Hilliard's father passed away in September 2021 after a long battle with ALS.

DENVER — It’s been 83 years since Lou Gehrig showed us his strength.

The speech that rocked the baseball world, telling everybody that he would be retiring because of a disease that had no cure: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The strength Gehrig showed is strength so many have had to show, including Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard. His dad Jim passed away in September of 2021 after a long battle with ALS.

Sporting his custom-made cleats in honor of his father, on Major League Baseball’s second-ever Lou Gehrig Day this past Thursday (June 2), Sam and his family were recognized at Coors Field, along with other members of the community impacted by ALS.

"He just loved being at any game watching me play," Sam said. "It would have meant a lot if he was here. There’s a lot of emotions involved. It’s kind of a bittersweet day. It brings up a lot of sad emotions, also happy emotions, and how I’m able to represent the ALS community."

Sam has received so much support from teammates, family, friends and Rockies fans.

"It warms my heart to know that I have so many people in my corner," he said. "Friends from back home just saying have a good day or thinking about you, teammates letting me know they’re here for me."

Sam’s mother, Tamara, was actually part of creating MLB’s Lou Gehrig day.

She was invited onto a committee, to try and get teams to sign up for the idea. She recalls it took a few years to get things rolling.

"It took about two years until we finally felt like we had enough grassroots effort for a small community to take it to MLB in New York and pitch it," she said.

Five days after the death of his father back in September, Hilliard got back in the batter's box. He hit one to the sky against the Washington Nationals: A home run in his first game back after his father had passed.

Tamara and her family were watching on TV from afar.

"It was emotional. A lot of tears. It’s really hard to see him feel what we were all feeling and have it be so public. He misses that. I miss it," Tamara said. "It was our connection, Jim and I would talk to Sam after the games and I still do but it’s not the same. It’s not the same without his dad."

"Certainly it never goes away. Some days are better than other days," Sam said as he recalled memories of his father. "My family is very strongly rooted in our faith as Christians. We believe in the promise that my dad went to heaven."

By forming the Team Hilliard Foundation, the Hilliard’s plan to keep raising money for ALS locally in Fort Worth, Texas, as well as for the ALS Therapy Development Institute and also here in Denver.

"You know, baby steps. We’re gonna do what we can to impact those families that are facing ALS."