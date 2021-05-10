Rockies vs. Padres postponed due to weather, doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday

Monday night's game will now be part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, the team said.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Coors Field will be postponed due to inclement weather, the team said.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Monday and will be played as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game will begin at 1:10 p.m. and the second game will start no later than 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, the team said.

Parking lots will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with gates opening at 11:30 a.m.

Only tickets for the 1:10 p.m. Wednesday game will be valid for the doubleheader. The same ticket is good for either or both games. Fans aren't required to leave the ballpark between games.

> Video above: A treat for Rockies fans: GM Jeff Bridich steps down

Tickets for Monday night's game that were purchased directly from the Rockies will either be credited to their account or refunded to the credit card from which they were purchased. Ticket-holders will be contacted via email, the team said.

Anyone who bought tickets through secondary markets for Monday's game should contact the customer service department where the tickets were purchased, the team said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.