Kevin Newman had two homers among his four hits and drove in three runs, Jose Osuna also homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 11-8 on Thursday night.

Newman homered to lead off the game, igniting a seven-run first that he capped with his second hit of the inning, a two-out RBI single that chased Colorado starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. It was the second career leadoff home run for Newman, who also did it June 27 at Houston.

Adam Frazier added four hits, including a pair of run-scoring singles, and Colin Moran had two hits, including a two-run double in the Pirates' big first inning.

Trevor Williams (7-6) went seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits in helping the Pirates win for the fifth time in seven games. He struck out six and walked none.

The Pirates have won 12 of their last 16 games played in Colorado, dating to July 27, 2014.

Gonzalez (0-6) trailed 3-0 before getting his first out and was down 7-0 when he exited in favor of Yency Almonte with two outs in the first in his shortest start of the season.

RELATED: Rockies swept by Red Sox, drop to season worst 16 games below .500

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports