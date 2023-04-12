Rockies RHP Márquez goes on IL with forearm inflammation

Márquez left his start Monday night against St. Louis after experiencing tightness in the middle of his forearm while warming up for the sixth inning.

DENVER — Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Germán Márquez was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with inflammation in his right forearm.

Márquez left his start Monday night against St. Louis after experiencing tightness in the middle of his forearm while warming up for the sixth inning. He is 2-1 this season with a 4.41 ERA.

The 28-year-old Márquez had discomfort in his elbow in 2019 that led to the Rockies shutting him down in August. He said Monday night this was nothing like that pain.

Márquez has 979 career strikeouts with the Rockies. He is six away from tying Jorge De La Rosa for the most in team history.

To take his spot on the roster, Colorado recalled infielder/outfielder Nolan Jones from Triple-A Albuquerque.

The Rockies are off Thursday and open a three-game series at Seattle on Friday night.

