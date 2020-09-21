Rockies place Arenado on IL, almost assuredly ending his 2020 season

The Rockies said Arenado is dealing with AC joint inflammation and a bone bruise on his left shoulder.

SAN FRANCISCO — Nolan Arenado's 2020 is almost assuredly over.

The Colorado Rockies third baseman was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday afternoon with left AC joint inflammation and a left shoulder bone bruise. The move is retroactive to Sunday, Sept. 20.

With the Rockies final game slated for this upcoming Sunday in Arizona, Colorado would have to make an extremely unlikely playoff run for Arenado to play again this year. Colorado is currently 23-29 and three games out of the final playoff spot.

Arenado had a disappointing season, hitting just .253 and only tallying eight home runs. The 29-year-old signed an eight-year, $260-million contract before the 2019 season. He can opt out of that deal following the 2021 season.

The Rockies best player has publicly feuded with GM Jeff Bridich and there's already speculation he could be moved in a trade this upcoming offseason. He has made the All-Star team five times and has won seven Gold Gloves.

Sam Hilliard was recalled from Colorado's alternate training site to take Arenado's spot on the roster. The team also released veteran reliever Wade Davis.