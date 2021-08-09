Rockies score 2 in 9th, beat Nats 9-8 for 4th straight win

In the series opener between two teams out of the playoff race, the Rockies improved to 6-1 on their road trip.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Elías Díaz hit a tying homer and Brendan Rodgers had an RBI single as the Colorado Rockies rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Nationals 9-8 on Friday night.

In the series opener between two teams out of the playoff race, the Rockies improved to 6-1 on their road trip after successful series in Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Díaz connected against Kyle Finnegan (5-8) for a leadoff home run in the ninth that made it 8-all.

A single, stolen base, walk and sacrifice set up Rodgers.

Earlier, Rodgers and Sam Hilliard homered for the Rockies.

The two teams will battle again on Saturday before the series concludes on Sunday.

