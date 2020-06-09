Rockies rally in 9th, beat LA 5-2 in rare Dodger Stadium win

Colorado snapped its 11-game losing streak to Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

LOS ANGELES — The Colorado Rockies snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory.

Nolan Arenado drove in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and pinch-hitter Josh Fuentes added a two-run double.

Charlie Blackmon homered, doubled and scored two runs as Colorado won for just the second time in its last 19 games at Dodger Stadium.

Mookie Betts had two hits as the major league-leading Dodgers lost for only the fourth time in 23 games. Los Angeles’ 11-game winning streak at Dodger Stadium also ended.