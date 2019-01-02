The wait is finally over.



The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a long awaited one-year, $26 million contract with All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado in order to avoid arbitration.

His new contract will break the record for a deal avoiding arbitration, previously held by Josh Donaldson ($23 million) with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The four-time All-Star, six -time Gold Glove Award winner, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, three-time NL home run leader, two-time NL RBI leader and two-time Platinum Glove Award winner will be back in purple and black for the 2019 season.

At 27 years old and one of the league's top players he will play in his seventh season with the Rockies.



After signing Arenado, Colorado has now agreed to contracts with all eight of arbitration-eligible players (LHP Tyler Anderson, 3B Nolan Arenado, RHP Chad Bettis, RHP Jon Gray, RHP Scott Oberg, LHP Chris Rusin, SS Trevor Story, C Tony Wolters).