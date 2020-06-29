Rockies to refund all 2020 single game tickets

Major League Baseball will open an all-new 2020 season on July 23 or July 24.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are beginning the process of refunding tickets for all games scheduled from June through September.

In April, the baseball club refunded single game tickets from April and May.

Last week, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced an entirely new 60-game 2020 schedule. All games will be treated as new events.

"We are refunding your single game purchase for both the ticket price and service charges for any impacted 2020 events," said a statement from the Rockies' ticket office. "Refunds will be completed in the next three weeks to the credit or debit card that was used for the original purchase."

Those who purchased tickets in 2020 through the Rockies' group, suite or season ticket departments will be contacted with additional details this week.

The most recent information related to the 2020 regular season will be posted at Rockies.com/Update.

