Rockies rely on strong bullpen again, sweep 2 from A's

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Colorado Rockies wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-1.
German Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas.
Charlie Blackmon delivered a key insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth, then reached on an error in the ninth that led to a pair of runs. Garrett Hampson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth to help back Márquez, who on Friday against the Rangers carried a no-hit bid into the sixth before Texas rallied.
The Rockies continue to get reliable relief pitching.
