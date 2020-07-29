x
Rockies rely on strong bullpen again, sweep 2 from A's

Colorado won back-to-back series to begin the shortened 2020 season with a sweep in Oakland.
Credit: AP Photo/Ben Margot
Colorado Rockies celebrate after the 5-1 defeat of the Oakland Athletics at the end of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Oakland, Calif.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Colorado Rockies wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-1.

German Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas.

Charlie Blackmon delivered a key insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth, then reached on an error in the ninth that led to a pair of runs. Garrett Hampson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth to help back Márquez, who on Friday against the Rangers carried a no-hit bid into the sixth before Texas rallied.

The Rockies continue to get reliable relief pitching.

Credit: AP Photo/Ben Margot
Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story, right, scores past Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Oakland, Calif.

