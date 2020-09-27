x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Rockies

Rockies roll past Diamondbacks 10-3 despite four errors

The Rockies bounced back with a win, one day after they were swept in a doubleheader by the Diamondbacks.
Credit: AP
Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz (35) points upward after hitting a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX — Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon each hit two-run homers, German Márquez threw seven impressive innings and the Colorado Rockies overcame some sloppy fielding to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 on Saturday night. 

The Rockies bounced back with a win, one day after they were swept in a doubleheader by the Diamondbacks.

The first of those two losses ended Colorado’s slim hopes of making the playoffs. 

Márquez gave up three runs but none were earned because of four errors. 

The loss ended the Diamondbacks' four-game winning streak.

RELATED: D-backs sweep doubleheader, beat Rockies in 11-5 in nightcap

RELATED: Colorado Rockies, DraftKings announce sports betting partnership