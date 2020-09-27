Rockies roll past Diamondbacks 10-3 despite four errors

The Rockies bounced back with a win, one day after they were swept in a doubleheader by the Diamondbacks.

PHOENIX — Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon each hit two-run homers, German Márquez threw seven impressive innings and the Colorado Rockies overcame some sloppy fielding to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 on Saturday night.

The Rockies bounced back with a win, one day after they were swept in a doubleheader by the Diamondbacks.

The first of those two losses ended Colorado’s slim hopes of making the playoffs.

Márquez gave up three runs but none were earned because of four errors.