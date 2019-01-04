After a slow start and a stronger finish to his 2017-18 season with the Colorado Rockies, Ryan McMahon is back in a new position.

Three seasons deep with the purple and black, McMahon earned the opportunity to fill the position of second base following the departure of Gold Glove winner DJ LeMahieu who left for the New York Yankees in the offseason.



"There probably is a little pressure, probably just put on by myself," McMahon said, "but the best way for me to get playing time or to be on the team is just to go out there and do what I can do, have fun."

Patience, practice and persistence lead McMahon to great successes last season and a solid new position after formerly playing most of his infield time at first base.



"You want to put your best players out there," Rockies Manager Bud Black said in reference to McMahon's playing time, "and if you have players that are versatile who can move around the diamond no problem, who play defense at all positions, it's comforting really."



"At any second Bud could say go play second, go play third, go play first and it's on you pregame, stuff like that to kind of make sure you're prepared for that day," McMahon said.



McMahon proved his preparedness over Spring Training earning the starting second base position over Garrett Hampson for Opening Day.



As one of three players capable of taking on the task, the Rockies Spring Training MVP's hard work is paying off.