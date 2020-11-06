Rockies select HS outfielder Zac Veen with No. 9 overall pick in 2020 MLB Draft

Veen is described as a "five-tool beast" and checks in at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds.

NEW YORK — The Colorado Rockies just made their first big splash of the year.

With the MLB season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans of the team have waited patiently for something to cheer about. Wednesday night brought that chance.

With the 9th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Rockies selected Zac Veen, an outfielder from Spruce Creek High School in Florida. The team tweeted, "We got our guy" after many scouts were surprised Veen fell all the way to No. 9 overall.

In a lengthy profile posted on MLB.com on May 29, Veen was described as "the top high school player in the 2020 Draft, a five-tool beast who has scouts drooling over the projectability of his 6-foot-4, 190-pound frame."

The possibilities of what Veen can do at hitter-friendly Coors Field seem endless.

"I know they do a good job developing hitters and the ball flies there. Hopefully I'll be there in a couple years and win a World Series," Veen said on MLB Network shortly after being drafted.

In a shortened 2020 high school season, Veen batted .500 in 11 games, while hitting three home runs, scoring 15 times and stealing 17 bases. He credits his work adding strength the last couple of years as the reason for an increase in production.

"I went from being 160 pounds to 205 in two years. I guess that would be a good reason I have the power I do now. I've never really tried to hit for power, I've just tried to hit the barrel and I think my power is just going to continue to get there the more I grow in my body," Veen told local media on a conference call Wednesday night.

Veen is currently committed to the University of Florida, but now has the option to collect a huge signing bonus and turn pro.

"I think that's the question that's going to get answered a little bit later," he said when asked about the looming decision. "I love the Rockies organization and I'm happy they decided to give me an opportunity and I think all that will handle itself."

Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich is scheduled to meet with the media via Zoom later Wednesday night to discuss the selection.