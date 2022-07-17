Rockies select pitcher Gabriel Hughes in MLB draft

Hughes is a right-handed pitcher out of Gonzaga and taken No. 10 overall.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — With the 10th overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, the Colorado Rockies selected right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes out of Gonzaga University.

The Meridian, Idaho native began his collegiate career as a two-way player before focusing on pitching this spring. In 15 starts on the bump in 2022, Hughes went 8-3 with a 3.21 ERA (98.0 IP, 35 ER), 37 walks and 138 strikeouts. He finished ninth in the nation in strikeouts and led the Bulldogs staff in innings pitched as GU went 11-4 in his starts. He is the first player in Gonzaga history to be selected in the first round.

Following his sophomore season, Hughes earned All-American honors from D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Baseball America, and was also a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist. His three West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week Awards were the most of any single WCC pitcher.

In 2021, Hughes was selected as a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American and WCC All-Conference Freshman and Second Team after posting a 3.23 ERA (61.1 IP, 22 ER) with 67 strikeouts while batting .247 (18-for-73) with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI as a two-way player.

Hughes is the first collegiate pitcher selected by the Rockies in the first round since left-hander Ryan Rolison was taken 22nd overall in 2018, and the seventh overall in Rockies history.

The Rockies have three more selections on this first day of the draft: the 31st pick in the compensatory round, the 38th pick in the competitive balance round A, and the 50th pick in the second round.

Some fast facts about the new guy:



🔥 6’4”, 220lb RHP

🔥 Finished the year 9th in the nation in strikeouts (138)

🔥 Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist@GHughes128 🤝 #Rockies pic.twitter.com/KlSt26XVPV — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 18, 2022