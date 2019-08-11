He did it again.

Louisville Slugger announced tonight on MLB Network that Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story has won the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award for the second consecutive season.

Having won his first Silver Slugger Award following the 2018 season, Story becomes the 10th player in Rockies history to win multiple Silver Sluggers. He is the second Rockies shortstop to earn the honor multiple times after Troy Tulowitzki won the award in 2010-11.

Below are some offensive highlights from Story’s 2019 season:

Set new career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294) and on-base percentage (.363) … hit 35 home runs, making him the first shortstop in Major League history to begin his career with four consecutive seasons of 20 or more home runs.

• Finished among NL leaders in runs (111, 6th), extra-base hits (78, 5th), doubles (38, T5), stolen bases (23, 8th), hits (173, 9th), total bases (326, T9) and slugging percentage (.554, 10th).

• Became the first Rockie with multiple seasons of at least 30 home runs and 20 stolen bases (five Rockies players had one such season, most recently Carlos González in 2010) … he is the second shortstop in Major League history with multiple 30/20 seasons, joining Alex Rodriguez (1998-99).

• Is the third Rockies player with multiple 20-steal and 20-homer seasons in club history (also: Dante Bichette, Carlos González) … also the first Rockies shortstop with consecutive years of 15 or more steals.

