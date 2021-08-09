Soto's 454-foot homer helps Nationals beat Rockies 3-0

WASHINGTON — Juan Soto homered to back Paolo Espino, and the Washington Nationals beat Colorado 3-0 on Sunday afternoon to end the Rockies' rare five-game road winning streak.
Soto hit a 454-foot drive in the third inning off Jon Gray (8-11), Soto’s 26th home run this season.
Soto is hitting .362 with a 1.178 OPS since the All-Star break.
Colorado had matched its longest winning streak this season.
The Rockies went 7-2 on their first winning road trip this season and are 25-52 on the road and 45-27 at Coors Field.
Colorado is off Monday before returning Tuesday at home against the Dodgers. They will play their final nine-game homestand of the year.
