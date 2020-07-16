Rockies sign former Cherry Creek star pitcher Blake Goldsberry

The Denver native played college baseball at the University of Kansas and was signed as an undrafted free agent.

DENVER — Blake Goldsberry is coming home.

The Denver native and former Cherry Creek High School star pitcher agreed to terms as an undrafted free agent with the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced. Financial details were not available, per club policy.

Goldsberry graduated from Cherry Creek in 2015 and was a five-time varsity letterman in both baseball in basketball. He was 8-1 with a 2.30 ERA in his senior season at Creek.

Goldsberry played college baseball at the University of Kansas, including briefly this past spring before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the season. In seven games he didn't allow an earned run and struck out eight batters in more than 10 innings of work.

Overall at Kansas, Goldsberry posted a career record of 7-13 with an ERA of 5.76 in 80 career appearances.