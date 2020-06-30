Report: Rockies sign Matt Kemp to minor league deal

Kemp will help to replace Ian Desmond, who announced Monday night he will not play in 2020.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have signed veteran outfielder Matt Kemp to a minor league contract, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

Kemp, 35, last played for the Cincinnati Reds in 2019.

He's also been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers (2006–2014, 2017), San Diego Padres (2015–2016) and Atlanta Braves (2016–2017) since 2006.

Kemp has been named to three All-Star teams and has two Gold Glove Awards (2009 and 2011) and two Silver Slugger Awards (2009 and 2011).

Kemp will replace Ian Desmond on the roster.

Desmond announced late Monday night in a lengthy Instagram post he won't be participating in MLB's abbreviated 2020 season.

> Video above: Rockies players Charlie Blackmon and two other Rockies contract COVID-19

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking," said Desmond. "But that doesn't mean I'm leaving baseball behind for the year. I'll be right here, at my old little league, and I'm working with everyone involved to make sure we get Sarasota youth baseball back on track. It's what I can do, in the scheme of so much. So, I am."

Desmond became the fourth MLB player to announce he will sit out the 60-game season slated to begin on July 23 or 24.

