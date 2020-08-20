Rockies slump continues as Astros complete sweep

The Rockies have now lost nine of their last 11 games and sit just one-game above .500 after a hot start.

DENVER — The Houston Astros extended their major-league best winning streak to eight games with a 10-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings by the Astros.

Jose Altuve had two hits, including a two-run double that fueled a five-run second inning, when the Astros batted around against German Marquez.

It was Altuve’s second straight multi-hit game since being returned to the No. 2 spot in the batting order after three games in the No. 6 hole.

Ryan McMahon hit two homers for the Rockies, who have lost seven of eight, including all four games of a home-and-home set against the Astros.

The Rockies now sit just one-game above .500 after a hot start.