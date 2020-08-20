Rockies slump continues as Astros complete sweep

DENVER — The Houston Astros extended their major-league best winning streak to eight games with a 10-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.
Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings by the Astros.
Jose Altuve had two hits, including a two-run double that fueled a five-run second inning, when the Astros batted around against German Marquez.
It was Altuve’s second straight multi-hit game since being returned to the No. 2 spot in the batting order after three games in the No. 6 hole.
Ryan McMahon hit two homers for the Rockies, who have lost seven of eight, including all four games of a home-and-home set against the Astros.
The Rockies now sit just one-game above .500 after a hot start.
Colorado heads to Los Angeles next, where it will start a three-game series with the Dodgers on Friday night.
