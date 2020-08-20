x
Colorado Rockies

Rockies slump continues as Astros complete sweep

The Rockies have now lost nine of their last 11 games and sit just one-game above .500 after a hot start.
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, gestures to the dugout after hitting a double to drive in two runs as Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon looks on in the second third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — The Houston Astros extended their major-league best winning streak to eight games with a 10-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings by the Astros.  

Jose Altuve had two hits, including a two-run double that fueled a five-run second inning, when the Astros batted around against German Marquez. 

It was Altuve’s second straight multi-hit game since being returned to the No. 2 spot in the batting order after three games in the No. 6 hole. 

Ryan McMahon hit two homers for the Rockies, who have lost seven of eight, including all four games of a home-and-home set against the Astros.

The Rockies now sit just one-game above .500 after a hot start. 

Colorado heads to Los Angeles next, where it will start a three-game series with the Dodgers on Friday night. 

