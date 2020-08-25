Rockies snap 7-game losing skid with 3-2 win over Diamondbacks

Trevor Story hit his ninth homer of the season and Raimel Tapia had three hits and knocked in the go-ahead run with his single in the fifth.

PHOENIX, Arizona — Rookie Ryan Castellani threw six strong innings, Trevor Story hit his ninth homer of the season and the Colorado Rockies snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2.

Colorado leadoff hitter Raimel Tapia had three hits and knocked in the go-ahead run with his single in the fifth.

He also made a crucial catch against the outfield wall on Kole Calhoun’s long fly ball that ended the seventh.

Arizona right-hander Taylor Clarke made his first start of the year after Merrill Kelly was scratched before the game.

The 27-year-old gave up two runs, but just one earned, over four innings.