Rockies snap 7-game losing skid with 3-2 win over Diamondbacks

Trevor Story hit his ninth homer of the season and Raimel Tapia had three hits and knocked in the go-ahead run with his single in the fifth.
Credit: AP
Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX, Arizona — Rookie Ryan Castellani threw six strong innings, Trevor Story hit his ninth homer of the season and the Colorado Rockies snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. 

Colorado leadoff hitter Raimel Tapia had three hits and knocked in the go-ahead run with his single in the fifth. 

He also made a crucial catch against the outfield wall on Kole Calhoun’s long fly ball that ended the seventh. 

Arizona right-hander Taylor Clarke made his first start of the year after Merrill Kelly was scratched before the game. 

The 27-year-old gave up two runs, but just one earned, over four innings.

The second game of the four-game set between Colorado and Arizona is on Tuesday night at 7:40 at Chase Field. The Rockies are now 14-15 on the season. 

