Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies to play some Spring Training games in Las Vegas

However, Spring Training is threatened by Major League Baseball’s lockout.

LAS VEGAS — The Colorado Rockies have announced the dates of two exhibition games in Las Vegas against the Arizona Diamondbacks, an increasingly unlikely event given spring training is threatened by Major League Baseball’s lockout.

The games are scheduled for March 18 and 19 at the home of Oakland’s Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.

MLB locked out players Dec. 2 following the expiration of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement. Negotiations on core economics broke off until Thursday, when MLB made a new offer that resulted in little evident progress.

Signings and trades have been halted, and spring training will not start as scheduled without an agreement.

