Colorado Rockies to play some Spring Training games in Las Vegas

However, Spring Training is threatened by Major League Baseball’s lockout.

LAS VEGAS — The Colorado Rockies have announced the dates of two exhibition games in Las Vegas against the Arizona Diamondbacks, an increasingly unlikely event given spring training is threatened by Major League Baseball’s lockout.

The games are scheduled for March 18 and 19 at the home of Oakland’s Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.

MLB locked out players Dec. 2 following the expiration of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement. Negotiations on core economics broke off until Thursday, when MLB made a new offer that resulted in little evident progress.

Signings and trades have been halted, and spring training will not start as scheduled without an agreement.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.