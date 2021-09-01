Rockies fall behind early, score 5 in 9th to beat Rangers

The Rockies salvaged the finale of a three-game series after losing both the first two games by final score of 4-3.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brendan Rodgers’ two-run double put Colorado ahead during a five-run ninth inning, and the Rockies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 9-5 on Wednesday afternoon.

Rodgers doubled to the gap in left-center off Joe Barlow, the sixth of seven Texas relievers.

The Rockies scored three more runs aided by four Rangers infield errors, three by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

The four errors tied a team record for one inning, and Lowe’s broke a club record for a player in one inning.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland left the game early with an apparent injury after facing only five batters.

After Freeland issued a five-pitch walk to open the second inning, manager Bud Black and trainer Keith Dugger visited the pitcher. Freeland then left the mound with them. The lefty threw only nine strikes among his 21 pitches.

Jhoulys Chacin, the fifth of six Colorado relievers, pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

The Rockies salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

>>Video above: Blown away in the Windy City | Locked On Rockies podcast

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.