Cron homers twice with slam in Rockies' 13-8 win over Miami

DENVER — C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with a career-best seven RBIs as the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-8 to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday afternoon.
Connor Joe also had two homers, including the first pinch-hit home run of his career, and Dom Nunez and Sam Hilliard also connected for the Rockies.
Colorado hit 11 homers in outscoring the Marlins 34-14 over the three games.
Miami’s Alex Jackson had a three-run homer in the eighth, Jesús Aguilar went deep in the ninth and had three RBIs and Lewis Brinson added a two-run single.
Video above: Catching up with former Rockies outfielder Dante Bichette
RELATED: Like father, like son: Bo Bichette to play in All Star Game at Coors Field just like Dante did 23 years ago
