Arrieta rocked by Rockies, Colorado sweeps the Padres

C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies in the 7-5 win.

DENVER — Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado and left with an injury in his Padres debut, and the Rockies beat San Diego 7-5 on Wednesday afternoon.

C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 3 1/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring.

Arrieta was signed Monday after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs.

He allowed seven hits and let his ERA rise to 7.13 on Dom Núnez’s solo homer before grabbing his hamstring and exiting the game.

The Rockies swept the Padres at Coors Field for the second consecutive series, the first time they've ever done that against San Diego.

